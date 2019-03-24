‘Titans’ Casts Its Jericho

DC Universe announced this morning that Chella Man has been cast in the role of Joseph Wilson — also known as Jericho — for the show’s upcoming second season. Son of the infamous DC villain Deathstroke (played by Esai Morales), Joseph Wilson is the Titan known as Jericho. Mute after his father failed to rescue him from having his vocal cords severed by assassins, Jericho has the unique ability to possess anyone just by making eye contact. This gentle natured yet proud hero has proven himself a formidable Titan. Jericho was an important part of the Marv Wolfman/George Perez era on New Teen Titans, and has also been a significant player in the current Deathstroke series from writer Christopher Priest.

Man is best known as a model and YouTube personality who talks frankly about his life and body; born with progressive hearing loss and using a Cochlear implant to hear, Man began sharing his journey with gender dysphoria and gender transition on YouTube back in May 2017. That same year, he made his New York Fashion Week debut. He is active on YouTube and Instagram, where he shares his testimonials and talks about the importance of representation to his 200,000 or so followers.

Joe Wilson previously appeared in live action on Arrow, played by actor Liam Hall. In that series, he never took on the Jericho identity, but instead led a clandestine military unit known as the Jackals. He reappeared in the current, seventh season twice: once during the Elseworlds crossover, in which he was one of a number of villains who were police officers tracking down the “Trigger Twins,” and and then again as part of the Ghost Initiative, John Diggle and Lyla Michaels’s latter-day take on Task Force X.

In the comics, Jericho played a significant role in “The Judas Contract,” the most popular arc of the Wolfman/Perez run and one that was adapted into a feature-length animated movie that you can watch on the DC Universe app already.

Titans follows a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In the action-adventure series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes that includes Starfire, Raven and others. The second season is expected to come late this year.