‘Titans’ EP Geoff Johns Says LGBT Character Could Join Next Season

Titans is the talk of the DC Universe these days as its live-action series has gone public. The awaited TV show has brought the likes of Starfire and Raven into the real world, but fans aren’t about to let the show be. After all, there are more Titans waiting to be brought in, and one of them could easily be part of the LGBTQ community.

Recently, the executive producer behind Titans spoke with TV Line to tease such an arrival. When he was asked whether there’s a chance LGBTQ characters will join the series, he gave an emphatic “of course”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s one Titan that already is gay, that we’ve talked about bringing on — probably next season,” the producer continued.

For anyone confused about the tease, Johns is likely talking about a specific Titan. Back in November 2011, DC Comics introduced a hero known as Bunker. The hero, who was born Miguel Jose Barragan, hails from Mexico and is openly gay. Despite having superpowers, Miguel avoided any backlash from his community, and his happy childhood helped him thrive as a hero.

After leaving his home, Miguel began searching for his hero Red Robin, and he came into contact with Tim Drake. The impromptu team-up led Bunker to connect with the Titans, and his bright personality fit right in with the group.

So far, there are no official plans to bring Bunker into Titans, but fans are crossing their fingers for such an arrival in light of Johns’ comment. The fan-favorite hero would be a welcome addition to the edgy series, and the open LGBTQ representation push superhero TV series a step in the right direction.

So, would you be happy to see Bunker hunker down with Titans? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Robin, Teagan Croft as Raven, Anna Diop as Starfire, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy, Alan Ritchson as Hawk, and Minka Kelly as Dove. Other cast members will include Lindsey Gort, April Bowlby, Jale Michaels, Dwain Murphy, Seamus Dever, and Bruno Bichir. The series is being produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Akiva Goldsman. You can check out its synopsis below:

“Titans follows a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In the action-adventure series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes that includes Starfire, Raven and others.”