‘Titans’: SPOILER Dies in “Origins”

Titans just dropped its third episode today, but the DC Universe series has already seen its first significant casualty.

Spoilers for this week’s episode of Titans, “Origins”, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last week in “Hawk and Dove”, the Nuclear Family was activated by a mysterious man ringing their doorbell and, after they family injected themselves with mysterious formulas they head off. The family ends up at Amy Rohrbach‘s (Lindsay Gort) apartment, brutally attacking her and demanding she give them Dick Grayson’s whereabouts. After all he is, technically, her partner.

THe episode leaves Amy’s fate unknown but it’s something that “Origins” clears up pretty quickly. While Dick (Brenthon Thwaites) is visting Dawn Granger/Dove (Minka Kelly) in the hospital following another brutal Nuclear Family attack he receives a phone call from his police department back in Detroit. Frst and foremost, there was a break in at the scene of Rachel Roth/Raven’s mother (Teagan Croft) but there’s more news. It seems Amy didn’t survive her encounter with the Nuclear Family. She’s dead.

Amy’s murder is a bit of a surprise and while it may not connect to the the attack that led to Dawn’s grave injuries and Raven’s kidnapping for the rest of the show’s characters just yet, it will be interesting to see how it all comes together. It will be especially interesting to see how Amy’s death impacts Rachel as it is all tangentially connected. While that’s not explored in this week’s episode, what audiences do get a look at is a bit more of Rachel’s backstory — and there’s still more to find out.

While talking to ComicBook.com at New York Comic Con, Croft said that there is still a ton of Raven’s history that has still yet to be explored.

“It’s been really interesting because she’s so lost and so helpless and I feel like a lot of teenagers and people can relate to that, as in they don’t really know who they are, they don’t know what’s happening,” Croft told us. “But at the same time, she’s also so dark and deep and evil. She’s got this evil side to her which was fun to play because I’m not like that in real life…It was like being somebody different for nine months, which was fun.”

She went on to say that, not only will we learn about Raven’s past, but we’ll eventually get to see her in the classic comic-accurate costume that so many fans have come to love.

“Well, I can’t say too much, unfortunately,” she said. “But she does have the classic hood and as the series progresses she goes from kind of a stylized version to the costume to getting closer to the comic book version of the costume.”

New episodes of Titans are released every Friday on DC Universe.