‘Titans’: Starfire’s Outfit, Explained

A lot has been made of Starfire’s costume in the promos for DC Universe‘s live-actions Titans with many of the comments being critical of how it’s a major departure from the character’s comic book appearance. Now that the first episode of the series has debuted, though, it turns out that there’s a reason for the character’s unique look.

In comics, Starfire is an alien from the planet Tamaran and while she’s had multiple costumes over the years, it’s almost always been some variation of a swimwear-inspired two-piece purple outfit with tall boots and green accents. However, when we meet Starfire — or rather, “Kory Anders”, the name on one of her passports — not only is she confused about pretty much everything thanks to a car accident, but her outfit is puzzling as well. Kory is dressed in a short, tight, purple dress with big fur coat, a gold and green necklace her primary accessory as well as some tall, high-heeled boots. It’s a look that definitely has nods to the comics but is a massive departure and as the episode continues, we find out why.

It turns out, Kory is dressed like she’s about to go to some hot European nightclub because that’s exactly what she’s been doing. While it’s not entirely clear exactly why she’s in Austria, we soon learn that she’s been spending time with Konstantin Kovar, a club owner who clearly has some shady other things going on. Some of his goons try to kill Kory only for her make her way to the club and confront him. She doesn’t seem to remember anything, but Kovar makes it sound like she was working against him, possibly even for some sort of intelligence as the pair had some sort of intimate relationship. Once Kory is in the club, it’s very obvious that her attire is in keeping with the patrons are wearing: short, tight, sparkly, and over the top.

This reveal not only deepens the mystery about who Kory is, but it also is a solid hint that how we meet her is not what her final look will end up being, and that’s something that Anna Diop, the actress who plays the iconic character, opened up to ComicBook.com about at New York Comic Con last week, revealing that the character will eventually get a comics-accurate version of her costume on Titans.

“As soon as I put it on, everyone was flipping out,” Diop said. “It’s awesome because it’s something that so many people have seen for so long and it means so much to people and this is the first time we’re bringing it to life, but you know — our story takes its time. It takes its time, it’s an origin story, so it takes its time in the characters coming to this place where you see them and the way that everyone’s always known. I hope that the audience can be patient with us and have fun with us. It’s a ride, and it’s a fun one.”

