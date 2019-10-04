Did Deathstroke Just Kill SPOILER on Titans?

A few episodes into the second season of Titans on DC Universe, the titular team of young heroes has finally come face to face with Deathstroke once again. After losing Aqualad to the assassin a few years prior to the show’s current events (revealed in a flashback), the Titans are dealing with his attacks for a second time. Unfortunately for the team, it looks like this run-in with Deathstroke could also end in a major tragedy, as Friday’s new episode of Titans left one team member’s fate hanging in the balance.

WARNING: This article contains Major Spoilers from the latest episode of DC Universe’s Titans! Continue reading at your own risk…

Videos by ComicBook.com

The third episode of this new season ended with Deathstroke kidnapping Jason Todd. In this latest episode we pick back up with that story and watch as the villain uses Jason as a bargaining chip to get the Titans to hand over his daughter, Rose. The Titans come up with a plan to get Jason back without losing Rose, but Dick Grayson has something else in play that none of them know about. He and Starfire square off against Deathstroke and seem to be winning the fight, until the villain pulls the rug out from under everyone in the final seconds.

Deathstroke left Jason on a balcony high up on a skyscraper while he fought with Dick and Kory. As soon as he felt like he was starting to lose, he pulled out a switch and triggered an explosion that destroyed the balcony, sending Jason falling to his death. Dick reached Jason and was able to grab his hand, but the two could only hold on for so long. The very last scene before the credits arrive shows Jason speeding to the road below.

There’s no way to know for sure what happens to Jason after letting go of Dick’s hand, as the episode doesn’t see him actually hit the ground. We’ll have to wait for next week’s episode (or potentially the one after that) to find out Jason’s fate. However, given his history in the comic books, it’s not looking good.

An essential part of Jason’s story is his death and resurrection as the Red Hood, which could be playing out right now on Titans, with Dick essentially filling in for Batman as the mentor who believes the entire thing is his fault. If that’s the case, Jason could return as a villain in just another season or two.

Do you think someone will save Jason on Titans? Will he eventually become the Red Hood? Let us know in the comments!