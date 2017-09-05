Does Brenton Thwaites Have The Right Butt For Nightwing?

A report today confirmed that the live-action Titans series has found its Dick Grayson in Brenton Thwaites. But the question is: does he have the goods?

The news of the Australian actor, who had his big break earlier this year in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, surprised some fans who had been hoping that DC would choose an actor whose heritage matches Grayson’s own Romani roots, but there’s so far been a largely positive reaction.

However, Thwaites casting as Titans leader Nightwing poses another question for fans of the popular DC character — does Thwaites have the right butt for the role?

For those not familiar with the character, Dick Grayson is one of the most popular of Batman’s boys wonder. Grayson was taken in by Bruce Wayne following the murder of his parents, and the pair teamed up on the streets of Gotham City. However, Grayson grew tired of living in the shadow of the Bat, so he instead took up the mantle of Nightwing to fight crime all on his own.

He is also depicted in comics as having a rock-solid backside. In fact, Nightwing’s butt is practically legendary in print as well as real life, and the character’s rear even has Tumblrs dedicated to it.

With Nightwing’s butt being such an iconic feature of the character, Grayson’s physicality was likely a consideration for the casting, and DC Films chief creative officer seemed confident of Thwaites’ for the role. In a brief statement, Geoff Johns had nothing but praise for the actor, indicating that a lot of time and thought had gone into the casting and that Thwaites had the physical chops needed for the role.

“Dick Grayson is one of the most important and iconic heroes in the DC universe, and it wasn’t easy to find him but we have,” Johns said. “Brenton has the emotional depth, heart, danger and physical presence of Batman’s former protégé and the Titans‘ future leader. We’re extremely lucky he’s chosen to bring his talents to this project and this character.”