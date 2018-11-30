‘Titans’ Star Addresses Potential Love Triangle Between Starfire, Robin, and Wonder Girl

The latest episode of Titans on DC Universe sees the debut of Donna Troy, Wonder Woman’s retired sidekick, who is aided by Dick Grayson in her investigation of animal poachers.

But her knowledge of Kory’s mysterious language tips them off to Starfire‘s mysterious past, and they realize that the amnesiac’s true mission is to kill “the Raven” AKA Rachel. Basically, Donna Troy is now in the thick of things.

And as Dick’s relationship with Kory is seemingly growing beyond their physical attraction, it’s somewhat natural to assume that Donna’s inclusion could create the classic trope of a love triangle between the three characters. But according to Wonder Girl actress Conor Leslie, that won’t be the case in future episodes of Titans.

“Dick is her best friend and her brother and if anything, Donna is protective of her little brother. That’s all I’ll say,” Leslie told ComicBook.com “I think we know from the comics Kory and Donna have such an incredible friendship and we’ll see where that goes in our show. I think what it is is that there’s a lot of material on these characters that are established, and we have to get them to that place.”

Leslie elaborated on the goals for these first episodes of Titans, which are telling the history of the characters while pushing them into a place that they will become the fan-favorite team of superheroes that has been popular for decades.

“Our first season I think is being spent, almost adding a back story. It’s almost like our season [created] a scenario to get us and our characters to the place we know them as. That’s why everyone’s not suited up on day one,” Leslie said. “That’s why not every romantic interest is easy, play-by-play [from] the comics, cause its 2018 and you have to get them there. So Donna and Kory interact and we’ll see that, but it’s not a triangle. Dick is her best friend, brother, and Kory is the girl he’s currently seeing. It’s that story.”

As far as setting up these characters embracing these superhero identities, Leslie also teased that we’ll see the heroic side of Wonder Girl in the near future.

“I will say that you will definitely see Wonder Girl peek through,” Leslie told us. “You will see elements of her come out. We’re seeing Donna in her photographer gear. Dick [Grayson] didn’t show up and she wasn’t wearing her suit all of the sudden. I think fans are going to want to know when we’ll see little peeks of Wonder Girl, and we will see it in the next episode — and some of her accessories.”

You can see Donna Troy continue to play a role on Titans in new episodes, premiering Fridays on DC Universe.