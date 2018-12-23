‘Titans’ Season 2 Reportedly Filming in February

The season finale of Titans is set to premiere on DC Universe this Friday, and the new streaming platform is already making plans for more episodes.

According to a new report from SuperBroMovies, production is set to begin on Titans Season 2 in February 2019. The series already received a second season order, which came ahead of show’s debut on DC Universe.

There’s still a lot of storylines the show could tackle, as it has only just brought together the heroes and given them a solid mission statement. Some of the actors involved with the series have teased what they want to see in future episodes, including Donna Troy actress Conor Leslie.

“It’s tricky because I don’t know, part of me, when I look at where she’s been in the last few years… I feel like where were going with Donna is honoring some story lines, but we’re creating one,” Leslie said to ComicBook.com. “We know that [Wonder Woman] has taken her from the burning building, that’s established in this episode. There’s some stuff with her origin that I would like to explore, but I don’t think I can say that because it’s referencing the last episode. There’s not one that’s sticking out in my head right now, honestly, but I think I’d like to see a hybrid of old school Donna and [DC Rebirth] Donna. That too is just so badass. But we’ll see.”

The show has already spawned a spinoff with Doom Patrol set to premiere on DC Universe in 2019. But there’s also the chance that Hawk and Dove could get their own show. Hawk actor Alan Ritchson teased the potential while revealing what he loves most about Titans.

“I think the beauty of Titans — and you get even more of this, I feel, with Hawk and Dove — is this voyeuristic kind of fly-on-the-wall perspective of a day in the life of a superhero. You get a glimpse behind the curtain,” Ritchson explained to ComicBook.com. “We get to go inside their dingy apartment and see how they pay the bills and grocery shop. There’s something really human about that kind of superhero show that I’m a huge fan of. I think it gives us the opportunity to tell a superhero story in a way that’s never been done before and that’s exciting to me. And I think there’s a lot of story to explore. A lot of history, and I’m hungry for that. I really hope that happens.”

The season finale of Titans airs Friday, December 21st on DC Universe.