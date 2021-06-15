Titans Season 3 Behind the Scenes Photos Revealed

✖

Production on the third season of Titans is underway and nearing its completion as the series has been filming the season finale for a couple of weeks now. As cameras continue to role, photographer Dewucme showed off a photo of actor Curran Walters on set as Red Hood, with a few digital bats added for good measure. Walters previously debuted as Jason Todd / Robin in the second season but will make the transition into anti-hero Red Hood for the third season. The actor previously told ComicBook.com about the research he did to get a feel for Jason and his journey, revealing that getting the part of Jason Todd was his key into reading comics.

"I wasn't that too crazy into comics," Walters told us in August of last year. "I knew, of course, of Batman and Robin and all the other crazy famous characters. But as soon as I booked the role, I went out to the local comic book stores, and I got everything I could find on Jason's story, obviously to get kind of a feel for where the future of the character goes, if it goes that way. I watched the movie. I read all the comic books, and I got a feel for the character and where I needed to take it when I got on screen.”

"You know, on the day, you have all this pressure of booking a comic book role, especially since the character's been around for so long,” he continued. “You feel a sort of pressure on you, but I just did my best, and I think I nailed the role, and all the fans are pretty happy with it. And one thing about the character too is like, I felt like in a way I did have to act, but I didn't. It's all how I am in person. I'm very energetic. I'm very just all over the place. So, half of it was like, 'Hey, that's just me' and half of it was, 'Oh, I got to act,' so. It was definitely awesome."

Walters' change into the Red Hood isn't the only Bat-family addition to the Titans TV series as actress Savannah Welch will make her series debut as Barbara Gordon in the new season. As was the case in comics, Titans' Barbara was once Batgirl until she was shot and paralyzed by the Joker and now uses a wheelchair. In real life, Welch is an amputee, having lost one of her legs in a 2016 accident. Since then, Welch has become a spokesperson and advocate for the disability community. She's previously appeared in projects like Boyhood, Tree of Life, and most recently the History Channel drama Six in which she played a Marine who suffers an amputation in combat.

Season 3 of Titans does not yet have a release date but will reportedly debut in August of this year. Seasons 1 and 2 of the series are streaming now on HBO Max, having debuted on the DC Universe service.