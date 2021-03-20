Titans Season 3: Jason Todd and Tim Drake Actors Unite in New Behind-the-Scenes Pic

✖

Titans’ Jason Todd and Tim Drake are united in some new behind-the-scenes pics from the actors. Season 3 is almost here and fans are amped up to see what DC has in store. Curran Walters and Jay Lycurgo are posted up looking very casual while getting ready for a day. It’s strange to see the two Titans in streetwear, but not quite as jarring as seeing the entire team this way. Well, it won’t be long now before you get to see most of your favorites on HBO Max. (Along with some other wild surprises sneaking in for Season 3 as well.) Check out the post down below:

The presumptive Red Hood actually spoke to Comicbook.com about his love of the character previously. He’s hoping for big things in Season 3.

"I wasn't that too crazy into comics," Walters explained. "I knew, of course, of Batman and Robin and all the other crazy famous characters. But as soon as I booked the role, I went out to the local comic book stores, and I got everything I could find on Jason's story, obviously to get kind of a feel for where the future of the character goes, if it goes that way. I watched the movie. I read all the comic books, and I got a feel for the character and where I needed to take it when I got on screen.”

"You know, on the day, you have all this pressure of booking a comic book role, especially since the character's been around for so long,” he added. “You feel a sort of pressure on you, but I just did my best, and I think I nailed the role, and all the fans are pretty happy with it. And one thing about the character too is like, I felt like in a way I did have to act, but I didn't. It's all how I am in person. I'm very energetic. I'm very just all over the place. So, half of it was like, 'Hey, that's just me' and half of it was, 'Oh, I got to act,' so. It was definitely awesome."

Here’s DC’s synopsis of Titans:

"Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes."

