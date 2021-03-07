Titans Season 3 Episode Titles Reportedly Leak

✖

Titans' third season is looking like an exciting one for DC Comics fans. The season will introduce Barbara Gordan, Blackfire, and the new Robin, Tim Drake, to the show. Though delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DC Universe original television series is expected to make the jump to HBO Max with a new season later this year. A new report suggests the episode titles from the new season have already leaked online. The episode titles tease spotlight episode for Barbara Gordan, Jason Todd's transition into the Red Hood, Hawk and Dove, and Blackfire's debut early in the coming season.

These episode titles aren't confirmed, and so should be taken with a grain of salt. Also, only the first 10 episode titles are included in the list, leaving the final three episode titles a mystery.

The Vulcan Reporter has the list. Here it is:

Episode 1: Barbara Gordon (Written by Richard Hatem & Geoff Johns)

Episode 2: Red Hood (Written by Tom Pabst)

Episode 3: Hank & Dove (Written by Jamie Gorenberg)

Episode 4: Blackfire

Episode 5: Lazarus

Episode 6: Lady Vic

Episode 7: 51 Percent

Episode 8: Home

Episode 9: Souls

Episode 10: Troubled Water

In a previous interview, Titans showrunner Gary Walker suggested that the show's third season be more optimistic than its first two. However, the show will maintain its defining edge.

“This is how this season is going to be different, I think in a lot of ways. It ultimately ends with them figuring out a way as a team. It ends optimistically,” Walker told TV Line. “I that the world that we live in right now. Especially the way the Titans can be, we kind of beat ourselves up for our past sins. It’s nice to be liberated. We have a character named Dove who is going to point in the direction we’re going to go. It takes them a long time to follow her advice. Ultimately finding a way to get off the hamster wheel. To stop doing things the way we’ve always done them and find a new way. That, they have to figure out how to do collectively.”

According to DC, "Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes."

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Nightwing, Anna Diop as Koriand'r/Kory Anders/Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth/Raven, Ryan Potter as Gar Logan/Beast Boy, Curran Walters as Jason Todd/the Red Hood, Conor Leslie as Donna Troy/Wonder Girl, Chelsea Zhang as Rose Wilson/Ravager, Joshua Orpin as Conner/Superboy, Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger/Dove, and Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall/Hawk. Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti created the series.

Are you excited about the third season of Titans on HBO Max? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section.