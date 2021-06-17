Titans Season 3 Teaser Trailer Announced

✖

The official social media account for DC's Titans revealed today that the third season's teaser trailer will hit the internet tomorrow. The series, which originated on DC Universe but has moved to HBO Max in the same way that Harley Quinn and Doom Patrol have, is likely to hit the streaming platform in late 2021. So far, the series has centered on the founding of the Titans, with some of the best-loved DC stories featuring the characters touched on over the course of two seasons of TV that has already included three Robins and characters like Deathstroke and Batman in season two.

This season, the Titans will find themselves pitted against Blackfire. Her first look is one of the only official releases yet for season three, but expect to see much more in the teaser tomorrow.

You can see their teaser-for-the-teaser video below.

teaser tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/k1NIyLEIKG — DC Titans on Max (@DCTitans) June 17, 2021

“This is how this season is going to be different, I think in a lot of ways. It ultimately ends with them figuring out a way as a team. It ends optimistically,” showrunner Greg Walker recently told ComicBook. “I that the world that we live in right now. Especially the way the Titans can be, we kind of beat ourselves up for our past sins. It’s nice to be liberated. We have a character named Dove who is going to point in the direction we’re going to go. It takes them a long time to follow her advice. Ultimately finding a way to get off the hamster wheel. To stop doing things the way we’ve always done them and find a new way. That, they have to figure out how to do collectively.”

Check out the official synopsis for Titans below.

"In this action-packed, live-action series, Dick Grayson, aka the former Robin (series star BRENTON THWAITES), emerges from the shadows to lead a band of new heroes – including Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and others. DC UNIVERSE’s first original series follows this group of young heroes as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the iconic Teen Titans franchise.”

What are you looking forward to most with Season 3 of Titans? Let us know down in the comments below!