‘Titans’: Robin’s ‘F Batman’ Is the Internet’s New Favorite Meme

Robin’s (Brenton Thwaites) utterance of “f—k Batman” in the just-released Titans trailer has emerged as a new meme.
The trailer, debuted Thursday at San Diego Comic-Con, sees the lone boy wonder engage a pack of alleyway thugs. “Where’s Batman?” asks one, before the Dark Knight’s distanced ward dispatches the gun-toting bad guys with punches, kicks, and a heel-dig into a felled foe’s face.
Videos by ComicBook.com
“F—k Batman,” says a blood-sprayed Robin.
“The trailer shows a piece of the tone of the show — the show’s not all that,” executive producer Geoff Johns told Polygon of the unleashed younger-half of the dynamic duo.
“But it does make you go, ‘Why is he saying [F— Batman?]’ If you look at when Robin first left Batman in the comics, there was a lot of uneasiness and him being lost. Titans is really a series about these different characters that are all lost in their lives; just like the greatest comic book Titans run ever, by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez, it’s about all these lost characters find one another. And they’re all struggling with something, and Robin is clearly struggling with his past with Batman.”
Teen Titans Go! To The F#%$ing Movies
“FUCK BATMAN” pic.twitter.com/EdKxw9BiKj— Pan-Pizza (@RebelTaxi) July 19, 2018
I Understood That Reference
Captain America has something to say. #FuckBatman #Titans pic.twitter.com/wfxEwzR3cc— Ninsu Kahraman (@ninsukahraman) July 19, 2018
BatmanSlappingRobin.Jpeg
Batman’s reaction when Robin said FUCK BATMAN!! pic.twitter.com/QkjpgzUMJN— Hollywood Kenny (@unrooolie) July 19, 2018
Holy F#$%, Batman!
Fuck Batman pic.twitter.com/irHl3QgVal— Tom Peyer (@tompeyer) July 19, 2018
Batman and Robin Need a Little Hart to Hart
Me: “Cool, the trailer for the Titans TV show.”— James Imperious Lex (@ImperiousLex) July 19, 2018
***Robin flatout murders like 5-6 people in 8 seconds.***
Me: pic.twitter.com/mi7SzYwW9k
WACK BATMAN
“where’s batman?”— aquamaddie of xebel ??? (@bromanoffs) July 20, 2018
robin: fuck batman
batman: pic.twitter.com/SjEkwu1I6S
#Titans— Adrian Ruiz (@superruiz93) July 19, 2018
Your trailer: WACK
Your wigs: WACK
Your costumes: WACK
The way that your characters talk: WACK
The way that your characters don’t even like to smile: WACK#FuckBatman: WACK
This Teen Titans: TIGHT AS FUCK pic.twitter.com/nuonSP8wU8
Sadfleck
July 19, 2018
Dick: fuck Batman!— Claudia (@takovacs_) July 19, 2018
Bruce: Jason is more well-behaved than you
Dick: Jason is dead
Bruce: pic.twitter.com/NSUVtREXx9