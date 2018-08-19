‘Titans’: Robin’s ‘F Batman’ Is the Internet’s New Favorite Meme

Robin’s (Brenton Thwaites) utterance of “f—k Batman” in the just-released Titans trailer has emerged as a new meme.

The trailer, debuted Thursday at San Diego Comic-Con, sees the lone boy wonder engage a pack of alleyway thugs. “Where’s Batman?” asks one, before the Dark Knight’s distanced ward dispatches the gun-toting bad guys with punches, kicks, and a heel-dig into a felled foe’s face.

“F—k Batman,” says a blood-sprayed Robin.

“The trailer shows a piece of the tone of the show — the show’s not all that,” executive producer Geoff Johns told Polygon of the unleashed younger-half of the dynamic duo.

“But it does make you go, ‘Why is he saying [F— Batman?]’ If you look at when Robin first left Batman in the comics, there was a lot of uneasiness and him being lost. Titans is really a series about these different characters that are all lost in their lives; just like the greatest comic book Titans run ever, by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez, it’s about all these lost characters find one another. And they’re all struggling with something, and Robin is clearly struggling with his past with Batman.”

