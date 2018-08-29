Burt Ward’s Robin Gets the ‘Titans’ Treatment in Hilarious Fan Video

The first trailer for Titans is promising an entirely new take on the DC Comics universe, and it looks like there’s quite a bit of fun to be had from that.

Youtube account Films Against Humanity recently shared a new video, which pairs audio from the Titans trailer with footage from the ’60s Batman television show. The video gives Burt Ward‘s version of Dick Grayson/Robin Titans‘ style, adding in more violence, fake blood, and even the now-infamous “F*** Batman” line. You can check it out above.

The end result is surprisingly hilarious, giving the older version of Robin an almost unnecessary amount of angst. And while it does illustrate the major thematic differences between the two incarnations of the character, those involved with Titans have hinted that everything will makes sense.

“That’s actually part of the story of Titans,” Geoff Johns said in a recent interview. “When we meet Dick Grayson in Titans, it’s very much the canon of what Marv [Wolfman] and George [Perez] did. This is after he’s obviously split from Batman, if that wasn’t clear enough, and why he did and what happened.”

“There’s a story to be told in the series.” John continued. “Dick Grayson is really trying to find a new place in the world — a new spot, a new life, just like all the other Titans are. They’re all lost, and they find one another to form this surrogate family.”

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Raven), Lindsey Gort (Amy Rohrbach), Anna Diop (Starfire), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), April Bowlby (Elasti-Girl), Jake Michaels (Cliff Steele), Dwain Murphy (Negative Man), Seamus Dever (Robot Man), and Bruno Bichir (The Chief). The series is being produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Akiva Goldsman.

You can check out the official synopsis for Titans below.

“Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

