‘Titans’ Fanart Gives Dick Grayson His Comic-Accurate Nightwing Costume

Titans‘ incarnation of Dick Grayson might not be Nightwing yet, but we have an idea of just how awesome that could look.

A new piece of fanart has been making the rounds online, which imagines what Dick Grayson’s (Brenton Thwaites) Robin costume would look like if evolved to Nightwing. The photo edit, which you can check out below, gives the costume a grayscale color palette, white eyes, and a glowing blue Nightwing symbol.

The edit is pretty seamless, especially as it plays right along with the Nightwing imagery already existing in the costume. And while it’s unclear exactly when Dick will make the jump to Nightwing – and what his costume could look like when he does – this is a pretty fun way to imagine it.

At the moment, a lot of Titans is still somewhat of a mystery, aside from several different official looks at Robin, as well as one photo of Hank Hall/Hawk (Alan Ritchson) and Dawn Granger/Dove (Minka Kelly). Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from being pretty darn hyped about the upcoming series, and the different sort of pocket it will have in the DC TV landscape.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Raven), Anna Diop (Starfire/Koriand’r), Lindsey Gort (Amy Rohrbach), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), April Bowlby (Elasti-Girl), Jake Michaels (Cliff Steele), Dwain Murphy (Negative Man), Seamus Dever (Robot Man), and Bruno Bichir (The Chief).

The series is being produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Akiva Goldsman — the same team that behind the DC Universe on The CW. Goldsman has written the script for Titans, and it’s expected to premiere in 2018.

You can check out the official synopsis for Titans below.

“Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Titans is expected to debut on DC Universe later this year. ComicBook.com will provide more updates as they come about.