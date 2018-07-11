‘Titans’ Stunt Double Reveals New Look at Dick Grayson’s Costume

Anticipation is pretty high for DC Universe’s Titans, and one of the film’s cast members may have just added to the hype.

Mustafa Bulut, who is Brenton Thwaites’ stunt double on the live-action series, recently shared a picture of himself inside of the Dick Grayson/Robin costume. You can check it out below.

The photo gives fans a pretty good idea of the detailing on the suit, particularly with regards to the costume’s chest plate. It also shows how much color the suit has, something that earlier promo photos might not necessarily illustrate.

At the moment, a lot of Titans is still somewhat of a mystery, aside from several different official looks at Robin, as well as one photo of Hank Hall/Hawk (Alan Ritchson) and Dawn Granger/Dove (Minka Kelly). Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from being pretty darn hyped about the upcoming series, and the different sort of pocket it will have in the DC TV landscape.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Raven), Anna Diop (Starfire/Koriand’r), Lindsey Gort (Amy Rohrbach), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), April Bowlby (Elasti-Girl), Jake Michaels (Cliff Steele), Dwain Murphy (Negative Man), Seamus Dever (Robot Man), and Bruno Bichir (The Chief).

The series is being produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Akiva Goldsman — the same team that behind the DC Universe on The CW. Goldsman has written the script for Titans, and it’s expected to premiere in 2018.

You can check out the official synopsis for Titans below.

“Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Titans is expected to debut on DC Universe later this year. ComicBook.com will provide more updates as they come about.