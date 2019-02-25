‘Titans’ Wonder Girl Actress Conor Leslie Preparing for Season 2

With filming soon to begin on the second season of Titans, one of the series stars is preparing for production with some intense workouts in order to get into crime-fighting shape befitting of an Amazon.

Conor Leslie, who plays the former Wonder Girl Donna Troy in the DC Universe series, posted a workout video to her social media, hyping fans up for her return in the new season. Take a look in the video below:

It looks like Leslie’s character might take on a bigger role in the new season, as Donna Troy was only introduced halfway through the first chunk of episodes. While hinting at her backstory, the show made it clear that she has left the hero life behind — but it might not stay that way for long.

The actress previously told ComicBook.com that her history with Wonder Woman will further be fleshed out as Titans continues.

“It’s tricky because I don’t know, part of me, when I look at where she’s been in the last few years… I feel like where were going with Donna is honoring some story lines, but we’re creating one,” said Leslie. “We know that [Wonder Woman] has taken her from the burning building, that’s established in this episode. There’s some stuff with her origin that I would like to explore, but I don’t think I can say that because it’s referencing the last episode.”

Leslie is likely referring to the original plan for the finale, which was shuffled back and will now be a part of Season 2.

Titans showrunner Greg Walker explained the reasoning behind this decision to change their plans and end on the episode where Dick Grayson has to (kind of) kill Batman.

“We’re cannibalizing some of the stuff from Episode 12 [for the premiere],” Walker told MTV News. “We thought it was such a good cliffhanger at the end of 11, and we wanted to go for an even bigger, better Season 2 opener. We had a big idea, and our friends at DC bought it.

“It’s really fun to be able to you know where we’re going to go with it,” he added. “We’re going to also use [the Season 2 premiere] to launch a new villain, and because Trigon’s role in canon is so huge, we felt like we really needed to give him a really big episode, the kind you can launch a season with.”

Titans Season 2 is rumored to begin filming in the next few weeks. The first season is now streaming on DC Universe.

