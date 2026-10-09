Lanterns Showrunner Addresses the Gotham City Mystery That the DCU Show Didn’t Answer

Lanterns has earned some big points for being a mystery show that actually answered (most of) its big mysteries. Howver, the show did leave fans dangling on a couple minor plot threads. One of the most contested arcs in the show was that of sheriff Kerry Kane (Kelly McDonald, who ended up playing one of the most pivotal roles in the story. One part of Kerry’s arc was a flashback that revealed how she came to the town of Rushville, Nebraska, while fleeing from some very bad people back in her hometown of Gotham City.

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Even after some major reveals about Kerry, DC fans came away from Lanterns feeling like there are some major unanswered questions around the character. Now one of Lanterns‘ shworunners is shining more light on Kerry Kane, and her possible connections to Gotham.

Lanterns Showrunner Adresses the Question: Who Chased Kerry Kane Out of Gotham?

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Lanterns showrunner Chris Mundy (Ozark) is out doing some post-mortem press on Season 1. He sat down with ComicBook Resources and was questioned about which of the many bad men in Gotham Kerry was running from:

“We’ve never really gotten into it, so I don’t want to say specifically, in case it comes up (later). But (it’s) the criminal underworld in Gotham,” Mundy confirmed. “We’ve discussed it a lot, and we would have an answer in about 30 seconds! Because we didn’t answer it on screen as a collective, we never said, ‘OK, definitively we’re going to say this.’ But we all kind of know.”

The DCU has been doign some very careful tip-toeing around all things to do with Batman lore. The franchise’s version of Batman hasn’t been introduced yet, an event being saved for The Brave and the Bold, a reboot film that will see DCU Batman in his fatherhood role, mentoring the fifth Robin, his son, Damian Wayne. The timetable on releasing that film has been in flux, as it depends on the other Batman movie franchise, Matt Reeves’ The Batman, clearing the way. This week Reeves had to pause production no The Batman: Part II for personal reaons, once again leaving the future of live-action Batman unclear.

DC Studios Clayface

It’s also notable that DCU Gotham will soon have its underworld explored in the Batman spinoff film Clayface (in theaters on October 23rd). There could be iconic Gotham gangsters and killers that film introduces that could later be tied to Kerry Kane and Lanterns. So far, DC Studios has been smart about rolling out those larger universal connections slowly. Kerry Kane is still active in the DCU, and possibly a figure we could see again in Lanterns Season 2. And it sounds like Mundy, and his co-showrunners Damon Lindelof and Tom King already have Gotham crossover ties figured out, if she does.

Lanterns is streaming on HBO Max. Do you want to know more about Kerry Kane’s Gotham backstory?