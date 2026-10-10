DC’s Most Exciting Batman Animated Series Just Got a Promising Update

New York Comic Con (NYCC) is bringing a lot of exciting news for comic book fans, and this includes fans of DC and Batman. A lot of the news at NYCC has surrounded Marvel projects, including Avengers: Doomsday, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and VisionQuest. However, DC can’t be left out of the conversation, as Lanterns has ended and there has been some recent news about casting choices for Man of Tomorrow as James Gunn’s DCU rolls on. That said, some big news about a Batman project just dropped at NYCC, with a panel that discussed the Absolute Batman animated series.

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In a NYCC panel that included writer Scott Snyder and artist Nick Dragotta, the two men talked about the upcoming Absolute Batman series and delivered some big news. According to Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Warner Bros. Animation, the design of the series has changed from 3D to 2D, with 3D elements added. They also spoke about how the animated series will depart from the comics.

NEW ABSOLUTE BATMAN ANIMATED SERIES DETAILS



– Snyder and Dragotta joined the panel to talk about the show.

– The series will be 2D animated with 3D elements

– Scott and Nick are developing the show alongside the book

– Will explore Bruce’s friends in ways the book can’t pic.twitter.com/lwD47DkjG3 — Chris Anton @ NYCC (@thechrisanton) October 10, 2026

Absolute Batman Animated Series Getting 2D Release From Comic Creator Scott Snyder

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

When talking about the change from 3D to 2D, with only 3D elements added, Girardi said that they would explore 3D in the series, but it will be mostly in 2D. This design news was also followed by some scripting news. According to Dragota, he considers the comic book series to be a “poem,” and the animated series will be the “novelization of Absolute Batman.” This means that there is a bigger chance to tell more stories that the comics couldn’t, and Snyder pointed to Bruce Wayne’s friends, like Penguin, Riddler, Killer Croc, and Harvey Dent, as an example of characters getting more attention.

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– The show is VERY early in development. They recently made the decision to switch from 3D to 2D.

– Snyder showrunning.

– Character concepts for Bruce, Batman, the Batmobile, Alfred shown.

– Frank Martin is also working with Nick on character designs. pic.twitter.com/yZiVLqRcWP — Chris Anton @ NYCC (@thechrisanton) October 10, 2026

Absolute Batman as a series was referred to as “deep in development,” but the footage they showed was “early visual development.” Snyder will serve as the showrunner. They also showed some character concepts for Bruce Wayne, Batman, the Batmobile, and Alfred Pennyworth. Frank Martin, Absolute Batman’s colorist, is working with Dragota on character designs. One of the images shown was similar to the appearance of Batman in the first issue of the comics, with him in the same hulking pose. NYCC also presented attendees with some test footage of Bruce battling Black Mask’s gang.

The Absolute Batman animated series is said to be faithful to the comic book material, but with much more room to build out characters and relationships. Bringing in Dragota to work with Snyder was to ensure that the series retains the stunning visual style from the comics. They said their goal is to make it look like the comic book has come to life on the small screen. Regardless of any expansion, this will tell the story from the Absolute Batman series, which reimagines the Caped Crusader in a very different manner, with no money and no resources, but still able to become a hero.

What do you want to see from the Absolute Batman animated series? Let us know in the comments below.