Tom King, Andy Kubert Launch A Year-Long Superman Story in ‘Superman 100-Page Giant’

Shortly after DC launches their new line of 100-Page Giant comics at Walmart stores in the U.S., Batman and Mister Miracle writer Tom King will launch a 12-part storyline in the pages of their Superman Giant series, with art provided by Andy Kubert.

King first tackled the Man of Steel in a warmly-received vignette in the anthology-style Action Comics #1000 in May.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Interestingly, while King writes Batman for the comic shop market and tackles Superman for DC’s Walmart-exclusive titles, Superman and Action Comics writer Brian Michael Bendis will pen a 12-issue Batman Giant storyline.

Scott Snyder, who wrote Batman for years and currently writes Justice League and New Challengers, does not yet have any comics coming from the Giant line, and neither does Geoff Johns, who recently departed his job as chief creative officer at DC Entertainment in order to get back to writing and producing full time.

According to DC’s announcement, released this morning, King will begin his storyline, titled “Up in the Sky!,” with Superman Giant #3 in September.

In the story, “When a little girl is kidnapped and taken from Earth, Superman embarks on a galaxy-spanning mission to find the perpetrators…but has to decide what lengths he will go to in order to save one life!”

The first two issues of the Superman Giant series will feature stories written and drawn by veteran DC talent, including Jimmy Palmiotti and Tom Derenick, who will provide the lead story for #1.

The 100-page giants will each have an all-new lead feature backed by four reprint stories. You can see the official description for Superman Giant #1 below.

SUPERMAN GIANT #1 features chapter one of the two-part “Endurance,” an original story written by Jimmy Palmiotti (HARLEY QUINN, ACTION COMICS) with art by Tom Derenick (HARLEY QUINN, CYBORG, BATMAN/SUPERMAN). The Daily Planet sends Clark Kent to Tornado Alley to do a story on the area, but when the storm hits, it turns out that this mild-mannered reporter is more helpful as Superman.

The issue also includes:

THE TERRIFICS #1­ (2018) – From this year’s New Age of Heroes and born of the events of DC’s hit series DARK NIGHTS: METAL. Mr. Terrific, Metamorpho, Plastic Man and Phantom Girl are a team of heroes bound together by fate and united by the spirit of exploration and discovery. Together these heroes plumb the depths of the fantastic to learn what it means to become family.

GREEN LANTERN #1 (2005) – Written by best-selling writer Geoff Johns with art by Ethan Van Sciver and Carlos Pacheco, this first chapter launches the fan-favorite three-part story “No Fear,” in which Hal Jordan makes his return to the DC Universe as the Green Lantern, casting the light of justice on the darkest corners of Space Sector 2814.

SUPERMAN/BATMAN #1 (2003) – The iconic fan-favorite story arc, “Public Enemies,” returns, courtesy of writer Jeph Loeb, with artists Ed McGuinness and Tim Sale. Batman and Superman unite when President Lex Luthor accuses the Man of Steel of a crime against humanity and assembles a top-secret team of powerhouse heroes to bring Superman in by any means necessary.