TV Ratings: ‘Black Lightning,’ ‘The Flash’ Thunderous on Tuesday Night

Despite facing stiff competition from the State of the Union address, The CW‘s super lineup posted excellent numbers on Tuesday night.

The Flash kicked things off with a bang. The DC series grabbed 2.57 million viewers and earned a 0.9 rating score in the 18-49 demographic. Those numbers are up 20 percent from last week’s installment, marking the season’s best effort since the “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover event.

Black Lightning followed The Flash with a strong outing of its own. The CW’s newest hit series kept the majority of the speedster’s audience as 2.2 million people tuned in, earning a 0.8 demo rating. This bump in ratings was enough to match the stellar series premiere numbers from two weeks ago.

Beginning at 9pm ET, the main four networks were dominated by President Trump’s second State of the Union address. While the speech saw 19.8 million viewers tune-in across all four channels, the numbers were down significantly from his first address one year ago.

Before the speech, NBC’s new episode of Ellen’s Game of Games (7.7 mil/1.8) posted steady numbers.

ABC chose to air back-to-back episodes of Fresh Off the Boat to begin the night. The first garnered 4.2 million viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, while the second dipped to 3.7 million, while staying steady in the demo.

The Flash and Black Lightning will both return with new episodes on The CW next Tuesday night, beginning at 8pm ET.