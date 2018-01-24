TV Ratings: ‘The Flash’ Slows Down on Tuesday, ‘Black Lightning’ Stays Strong

After a solid return last week, The Flash has hit a speed bump in the ratings.

Tuesday’s new episode “The Elongated Knight Rises” delivered mediocre numbers for The CW‘s speedster series. Flash grabbed 2.07 million overall viewers, scoring a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This marks the second-smallest audience for the show this season, and ties the season low demo rating.

Following The Flash, Black Lightning remained a strong Tuesday night performer, despite sharp drops from its series premiere numbers last week. The new episode drew 1.94 million viewers, down from 2.31 in its debut, and earned a 0.6 rating in the demo, down from 0.8.

While these seem like steep drops, they’re somewhat expected following a series premiere. The ratings are still some of the strongest The CW has had in that time slot all season, besting the Legends of Tomorrow fall averages of 1.67 million viewers and 0.55 demo score.

The drama-heavy lineup on CBS proved strong once again, as Bull (11.1 mil/1.4) reigned in one of its best nights this season, while both NCIS (13.8 mil/1.5) and NCIS New Orleans (9.2 mil/1.0) remained steady.

Over on FOX, The Mick (1.9 mil/0.7) dipped slightly, but Lethal Weapon (4.6 mil/1.2) and LA to Vegas (2.6 mil/0.9) were steady.

NBC’s lineup struggled a bit on Tuesday night. While This Is Us (9.3 mil/2.5) held strong, Ellen’s Game of Games (7.5 mil/1.8) and Chicago Med (6.9 mil/1.3) dipped.