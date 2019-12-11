Vibe Returns in “Crisis on Infinite Earths”

When the official poster for The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover was released earlier this month, fans immediately noticed that Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) was back in costume as Vibe in the image. There was some debate — could it be a Vibe from another Earth? Would The Monitor give him back his powers? Or was it really true that the meta “cure” he took was only a temporary thing, and Vibe would be back at some point no matter what? Well, just moments into “Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Three” tonight on The Flash, the audience has their answer.

It’s the second one: The Monitor transformed him back into Vibe with a twist of the wrist that was eerily similar to the “turn back time” motion from the Doctor Strange movie. And almost immediately, we found out why it was necessary: to Vibe on Pariah and reclaim his memories as Nash Wells.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s next for the hero? Will he remain in costume after all is said and done, or will this be another thing he has to overcome and put behind him? We’ll have to find that out in January.

The “Crisis” event brings together the heroes from multiple Earths to battle against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), a godlike villain who threatens to destroy all reality. In the comics, the story ended with the deaths of The Flash and Supergirl, and the destruction of DC’s multiverse, leading to a single Earth with a complex history packed with hundreds of heroes.

The event is the most ambitious thing DC has ever attempted in live action, bringing together characters from all six of the current DC Comics adaptations on The CW (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning), along with characters and actors from Titans, the 1990 version of The Flash, the short-lived Birds of Prey, Smallville, Superman Returns, Tim Burton’s Batman, and the iconic 1966 Batman series.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicked off this week with Sunday night’s episode of Supergirl, ran through last night’s episode of Batwoman and tonight’s episode of The Flash. That serves as the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis. And while Black Lightning‘s midseason finale — which aired last night after Batwoman — is not technically part of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” there are red skies, and the episode’s title is “Earth Crisis.” So things are not too far removed.