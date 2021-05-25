Green Lantern: Jeremy Irvine Confirms Alan Scott Casting for HBO Max Series

✖

Details are gradually coming to light about HBO Max's Green Lantern, an ambitious adaptation of multiple characters who have taken on the mantle in DC Comics canon. The latest details about the series have surrounded the casting of Alan Scott, with reports last week indicating that War Horse and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actor Jeremy Irvine was in talks for the role. Now, it looks like Irvine is officially signed on to play Alan Scott, as the actor took to Instagram to break his silence on the role. In the post, which you can check out below, Irvine revealed that he's "very excited to be joining the DC Universe' and that he "can't wait to get started" with the role.

The very first character to hold the mantle of Green Lantern in the comics, Alan Scott has been previously described as "the model of early 1940s. The image of a G-Man. Alan is handsome, clean-shaven, and well dressed without a hair out of place. He has spent his young life trying to personify truth, justice, and the American Way. He is already a household name in L.A. and is seen as hero thanks to positive press coverage. However, for all of Alan’s honesty, there is one huge lie that follows him. He is a gay man. A fact that, in his era, could cost him his job, or even his life."

Irvine joins previously-confirmed cast member Finn Wittrock, who will be playing Guy Gardner in the series. Green Lantern is also expected to include appearances from Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, Sinestro, and Kilowog.

You can check out the synopsis for HBO Max's Green Lantern below.

"From HBO Max, DC, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television comes a bold adaptation of the iconic comic book franchise, a saga spanning decades and galaxies. Green Lantern will depict the adventures of a multitude of Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, and Alan Scott — Earth’s first Green Lantern, who, true to the comics, is a gay man — and many more. The series will also include fan favorites such as Sinestro and Kilowog, and will also introduce new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lantern Corps."

