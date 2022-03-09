Warner Bros. Delays The Flash and Aquaman 2

Two more Warner Bros. films, The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, have both been delayed, pushing their release dates to 2023. This follows the news of Black Adam and DC League of Super-Pets also changing their previously announced dates. Jason Momoa’s Aquaman 2 will now land on March 17, 2023, while Ezra Miller’s multiversal adventure as Flash races to June 23, 2023. Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the sequel to Zachary Levi’s 2019 film, is moving from 2023 to Dec. 12, 2022. Another Warner Bros. flick, Timothee Chalamet’s Willy Wonka, is also receiving a new release date of Dec. 15, 2023.

It was only last month that Warner Bros. released a DC Films teaser for its 2022 films, providing fans with their first looks at Black Adam‘s Justice Society, along with new scenes from The Batman, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

“I don’t know if we’re going to address [the multiverse], but everything in that DC universe we like to think of is connected somehow,” Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia explained in an interview late last year. “And so the multiverse exists around our characters as well in our world. Not that you’re necessarily going to feel that in our movie, but it is very much a thing, right? We know that there’s going to be some other multiverse factors in there that we know exist. It’s just a matter of when we start to play with it or lean into it, but we’re excited for that Flash movie. Our friends are making it, we know how big and ambitious that movie is and the vision DC has for it. We’re very supportive of it. Andy Muschietti is such a brilliant director. You couldn’t have picked a better guy to do that movie. We’re excited to see it as well. But I do think anytime you’re dealing with any DC movie, fans can always assume that there’s multiverse factors, whether you see it or not, that exist around it.”

“The truth is, there’s a reason why we say that when Black Adam comes into the DC universe, the hierarchy of power is going to change,” Garcia added. “And there’s very few established figures who would be able to go toe to toe with Black Adam. I think as established right now in the DC cinematic universe, you look at Wonder Woman and at Superman as two characters that would have a shot, maybe if they work together, because hey…it’s Black Adam, right?”

“In one way, I’d say there’s a few villains, or so-called villains, who are in our movie. And then in another way, I’d say there aren’t any villains in a way that might be part of the exploration and message of the movie,” Miller explained during DC FanDome in October of 2021. “I’m going to say those things because together they make no sense, and it leaves it all kind of cryptic and mysterious. Which is good for a villain to have an air of mystery that surrounds them — until they pop out!”

