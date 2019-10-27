Warner Bros. Releases Statement on Joker Crossing $800 Million at Global Box Office

Joker was released earlier this month, and it’s already had a wildly successful run at the box office. It first beat many October box office records, opening to a record number of theaters for an October release. Some of its accomplishments also included beating Venom‘s previous Thursday night box office record for an October release, setting a new record for a Monday box office in October, and becoming the top first-week October earner. Now, it’s successes have passed the October triumphs and it has gone on to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. In fact, it might even make $1 billion at the box office. This week, it reached a milestone of $800 million, and Warner Bros. released an official statement. According to Business Wire, here’s what Toby Emmerich, Chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, had to say.

“Todd Phillips’s bold, creative vision is evident in every frame of ‘Joker,’ matched only by Joaquin Phoenix’s incomparable interpretation of this iconic character. What they and everyone who worked on this film created has clearly resonated with audiences worldwide. We congratulate them and our colleagues at DC on reaching this extraordinary benchmark, and I personally want to congratulate the entire Warner Bros. team on the roll-out of this film.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Currently, Joker is ranked #10 for the year on Box Office Mojo’s worldwide list and #7 on the domestic list. Domestically, it’s only topped by Aladdin, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4, The Lion King, and Avengers: Endgame. All of those movies have earned over $1 billion at the box office, so Joker still has a ways to go before it beats any of them.

On the worldwide list, Joker is also topped by The Wandering Earth, Ne Zha, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Joker‘s current numbers are already pretty close to those three films, so there’s a good chance it’ll earn more than them before it leaves theaters.

Joker was met with mostly positive reviews when it premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it earned the festival’s top prize. However, the film’s Rotten Tomatoes score dropped down to 78% once it was screened again at the Toronto International Film Festival, and now it’s reached 69%. Despite the mixed reviews from critics, the audience score remains fairly high. Comicbook.com’s own Brandon Davis loved the film, calling it an “insane masterpiece.” You can read the full review here.

Joker is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other upcoming DC Movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.