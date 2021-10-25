Warner Bros. TV Issues Statement Defending Batwoman’s Dougray Scott After Ruby Rose Allegations

Hours after Ruby Rose doubled down on allegations against cast and crew members on The CW’s Batwoman, Warner Brothers TV is coming to the defense of one of the actors accused of abusive behavior. In her initial set of posts on Instagram, Rose accused her former co-star Dougray Scott of abusive behavior towards women on the set. Scott issued a statement refuting Rose’s accusations, calling them “entirely made up.”

Now, Warner Brothers TV has offered a similar statement, suggesting internal reviews have found no wrongdoing by Scott. In fact, the outfit’s statement calls the actor a “consummate professional.”

“We condemn the comments made by Ruby Rose about Dougray Scott. Warner Bros. has found Mr. Scott to be a consummate professional, and never received any allegation against him of bullying, or of abusive behavior on his part. Mr. Scott was greatly respected and admired by his colleagues, and was a leader on the set,” the studio’s statement read.

It added, “Warner Bros. Television did not pick up Ruby Rose’s option for an additional season because of multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed by the Studio.”

This is Warner Brothers TV’s second statement on the matter. Last week, the studio said Rose’s initial round of accusations amounted to nothing but “revisionist history.”

“Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned,” Warner Bros. Television said in a statement released earlier this month.

Over the weekend, Rose released a second round of Instagram posts, sharing screencaps of emails between her and various people affiliated with the show.

“Off to bed, but deciding between releasing Caroline’s email about not being an LGBT activitst or feminist…but saying she could be one for other through the show,” Rose shared in one of the Instagram Stories. “Monetizing gays is how she found the desire to ‘make people feel included’ or the email exchanges when I did leave and the truths in that from all three of them. Let me give them time to act privately which is all I wanted. “

