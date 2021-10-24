Ruby Rose Reveals More Emails and Text Exchanges Alleging Misconduct on Batwoman Set

Days after levying misconduct allegations against members of the Batwoman cast and crew, Ruby Rose is doubling down on what she calls is a troubling atmosphere on the show. In a series of slides on her Instagram story, Rose shared screenshots she sent to her manager last February detailing the issues she was having on the show.

In one e-mail, Rose said she was “so close to being done” with the series, citing “the atmos [sic], the b.s, the investigation/surgery.” She then followed it up with another explanation of what she meant. “I meant walk today until I can get my breath and have a talk with SAG [Screen Actors Guild] and or Greg [Berlanti, producer] and just everyone except maybe Caroline [Dries, showrunner] to work this whole thing out.”

She then shared a screencap of an e-mail from Berlanti applauding her on her work for the season, before quickly following it up with more criticisms of Dries’ actions on set.

“Off to bed, but deciding between releasing Caroline’s email about not being an LGBT activitst or feminist…but saying she could be one for other through the show,” Rose shared on the Instagram Story. “Monetizing gays is how she found the desire to ‘make people feel included’ or the email exchanges when I did leave and the truths in that from all three of them. Let me give them time to act privately which is all I wanted. “

Dozens of more screencaps were shared covering a variety of issues, most of which dealt with the actor’s on-set neck injury and subsequent emergency surgery. While Warner Brothers or The CW has yet to respond to the latest round of posts, the studio did offer a statement to the initial accusations.

“Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned,” Warner Bros. Television said in a statement released earlier this month.

To see all of Rose’s latest screenshots, Bleeding Cool has established a live database tracking the situation.

Batwoman is streaming on both The CW app and HBO Max.