Watch ‘Justice League’s Ray Fisher Sing The Pokemon Theme

You’ll have a whole new appreciation for Justice League’s Ray Fisher after hearing him belt out the Pokemon theme song!

Cyborg actor Ray Fisher will bring the beloved Titan and now Justice League member to the big screen, but his big-screen antics just might pale in comparison to his amazing rendition of the Pokemon theme song. Fisher appeared on Black Hollywood Live Conversations and went all in when belting out the beloved song, and you can tell he’s a pretty big fan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Throw in some strobe lights and you’ve got yourself a moment few will ever forget. You can view Fisher’s rendition in the video above.

That is just scratching the surface of Fisher’s fandom though. Fisher revealed he’s a huge fan of several shows, including Yu-gi-oh. In fact, he does an amazing Yu-gi-oh villain impression, proving that if this acting thing hadn’t taken off he could’ve always tried voice acting.

The good news is that by all accounts his take on Cyborg shines in Justice League, and he recently gave a quick rundown for those not familiar with the character.

“Cyborg, aka Victor Stone, is a college athlete when a tragic accident befalls him, by no fault of his own,” Fisher says. “His father uses advanced cybernetics to replace his lost limbs and essentially save his son’s life. The technology imbues him with super-strength and super-durability and allows him to interface with anything technological. He has worlds of information at his disposal, which is a really interesting concept to explore.”

Some of that impressive tech has been seen in the trailers, but director Zack Snyder revealed that he will also be the heart of the film.

“You have Jason stomping around as this inked hairy man, just this mythic figure. And you’ve got Ezra, who’s full of life and hilarious and all over the place and amazing — a really fun and also poignant Flash,” Snyder said. “And Ray’s story is in a lot of the ways the heart of the movie.”

Granted, he won’t be singing the Pokemon theme song before the credits roll, but if you need a reminder of how awesome that is you can just rewatch the video clip above.

Justice League hits theaters on November 17.

Justice League2017

Justice League2017 Buy Tickets powered by Fandango

ComicBook Anticipated

Best-Rated Before Release #2

Anticipated Rating

4.17/5 from 1,447 users