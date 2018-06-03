‘Watchmen’ TV Series Officially Moving Forward at HBO

It looks like the Watchmen television series is becoming a reality.

The Hollywood Reporter is confirming that the series is officially moving forward at HBO, with a pilot order and commissioned additional scripts. Lost and The Leftovers alum Damon Lindelof, who is a longtime fan of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ series, is developing the project.

Lindelof hinted at the adaptation moving forward earlier this week, with the help of after a cryptic Instagram post featuring Nite-Owl’s “In Gratitude” statue in a writers’ room.

“I don’t want to talk too much about it, but Damon is thinking about it in a way exactly as you describe it,” HBO president Casey Bloys said earlier this year. “Which is, how do you take the material and derive it from a TV show, without making it a literal translation?”

The possibility of a Watchmen series at HBO has been floated around for quite some time. The premium cable network first confirmed talks about the project back in 2015, before development was officially announced back in June of this year. Throughout the summer, some had wondered what plot the Watchmen series would have, whether or not it would connect to Warner Bros. DC Extended Universe of films, and if it would even actually find a home at HBO.

The hit DC Comics limited series has made its way into live-action before, in the form of Zack Snyder’s fan-favorite 2009 film. If the series does end up airing on HBO, it might end up expanding on the original source material.

