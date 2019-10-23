Watchmen Showrunner Is Unsure If He’ll Be Involved With a Second Season

The pilot episode of HBO’s Watchmen debuted over the weekend, bringing Damon Lindelof‘s incredibly-personal take on the DC Comics graphic novel to life. While Lindelof has some pretty prominent runs of television under his belt – including Lost and The Leftovers – it sounds like he might not stay with this latest series in the long run. In a recent interview with The AV Club, Lindelof confirmed that he “probably” won’t continue as the series’ showrunner, if it does get renewed for a second season.

“[It’s] not my story, right? I appropriated it,” Lindelof explained. “And so the idea that someone else could come along and do another season of Watchmen, that’s really exciting to me, too. I would watch the fuck out of that. These nine episodes are sort of everything that I have to say at this point about Watchmen, and then we’ll kind of go from there.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While things can always change – especially given the overwhelmingly-positive reception Watchmen has gotten so far, Lindelof’s mindset on future seasons of the show is pretty admirable. The showrunner went on to say which creative figure he’d most like to see take on the reins.

“Ryan Coogler’s Watchmen,” Lindelof revealed, referencing the Black Panther director.

Given how incredibly personal Lindelof’s take on Watchmen has been – and how inherently-polarizing the original text of the series is – it’s understandable to not want to carry the burden of expectations for years.

“”I’ve been very vocal about my love for those twelve issues…that they were completely and totally inspiring for all the storytelling that I did subsequently, and that I owe a debt to it,” Lindelof initially said when the series was announced in 2017. “I do feel like I have to weigh the balance of ‘should it exist’ before I decide to take it on, and I’m sort of in that process now. I hold the source material in such high regard, it would literally be the worst feeling in the world to screw it up…all I can say is I’m thinking about Watchmen a lot right now.”

What do you think of Lindelof’s take on whether or not he’ll be involved with Watchmen‘s future seasons? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Watchmen airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.