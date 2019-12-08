What Time Does Crisis on Infinite Earths Start?

The most eagerly awaited event in the DC TV universe arrives tonight. The CW‘s Arrowverse — the shared universe inhabited by Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman — comes together for their largest crossover to date with “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” the small-screen live-action adaptation of the classic comic book story of the same name from Marv Wolfman and George Perez kicks off with the first part of a five-part event that is set to change everything for the heroes of the Arrowverse. It’s something that fans have been hoping for since the Multiverse-shattering story was first teased during the series premiere of The Flash in 2014 and if you’re wondering when you can tune into the beginning of the end then wonder no more: “Crisis” will begin tonight on Supergirl, airing at 8/7c on The CW.

The episode, “Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One,” sees Supergirl shift schedule a bit and slid into the 8/7c timeslot that Batwoman usually airs in. Batwoman will then shift to a Monday night episode for “Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Two” at 8/7c. That episode will be followed by the Black Lightning midseason finale entitled “Earth Crisis” at 9/8c. The Black Lightning episode is not technically an episode of “Crisis”, though it does offer a tie-in for the show’s titular hero. On Tuesday, The Flash will air “Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Three” at 8/7c — it’s normal timeslot.

And then? Well, brace yourself. “Part Three” will deliver a cliffhanger ending as all the shows go into midseason hiatus. “Crisis” won’t resume until Tuesday, January 14 with Arrow‘s “Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Four” at 8/7c immediately followed by a special episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, “Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Five” at 9/8c.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will bring together the heroes from multiple Earths to battle against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), a godlike villain who threatens to destroy all reality. In the comics, the story ended with the sacrifices of many heroes, including The Flash and Supergirl, as well as the destruction of DC’s multiverse, resulting in a single Earth with a complex history populated with hundreds of heroes.

The event will be the most ambitious thing DC has ever attempted in live action, bringing together characters from all six of the current DC Comics adaptations on The CW (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning), along with characters and actors from the 1990 version of The Flash, the short-lived Birds of Prey, Smallville, Superman Returns, and the iconic 1966 Batman series.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off tonight, Sunday, December 8 at 8/7c on The CW.