Where Is The Justice League In The Latest Photo?

The newly released photo from the Justice League film has details that lead to speculation and questions for the movie’s plot.

The latest image from Zack Snyder‘s superpowered team-up film shows Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Cyborg squaring up to face off against an unseen threat.

But perhaps even more interesting than what they’re about to fight is, where are they? What vessel are they standing in?

Let’s take a closer look.

Based on the heroes present and the villains featured, as well as the basic history of the greater DC Movie Universe, we can presume a few different things:

1) The Justice League members are standing on an Atlantean craft, as evidenced by the ocean water splashing around in the background, as well as the puddles on the ramp near their feet. but then again, that might not be water. It could be clouds, which would mean they are…

2) On an Apokalyptian ship. Right below Cyborg’s arm, there appears to be the faint outline of a building, which would lend the cloudy air behind them more credence than it being water. But all of that technology on the sides of the craft looks familiar. Maybe they are…

3) On one of Zod’s Kryptonian vessels. The technology was featured extensively featured in Man Of Steel, with all of its Space Jockey-esque ridges, like something H.R. Giger designed. We’ve seen these kinds of scaly architecture before in MoS and again in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Whatever the case, we’re likely to find out more in the coming months as Justice League ramps up toward its release date.

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio, and features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg.

Justice League hits theaters on November 11, 2017.