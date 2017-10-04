Charlie Hunnam Has No Interest In Playing Green Arrow

Sometimes, fans get exactly what they want from a big casting decision. Take Joe Manganiello for example. That guy is perfect for Deathstroke and fans had actually asked for it for quite awhile.

Other times however, everyone gets a little let down. That just happened today when a fan-favorite actor revealed that he has no desire to play the character fans have been asking for.

While talking with Yahoo! Sons Of Anarchy veteran Charlie Hunnam was asked about potentially playing Green Arrow. Fans think the guy is perfect for the role, and have lobbied to see him join the DCEU. Various artists have even depicted Hunnam in the role, and he really looks the part. Unfortunately, the actor doesn’t feel the same way.

This is how Hunnam responded when the interviewer brought up the fan craze.

“I didn’t grow up a comic book fan and I haven’t really seen any of those Marvel films or the Batman films. It’s just not really my taste. I must confess I don’t really know who the Green Arrow is. It’s not part of my vision for my career or what I aspire to.”

That sounds pretty definitive, so it looks like it’s time to start searching for a new Green Arrow to throw in your dream cast.

