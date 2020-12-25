Wonder Woman 1984 Director Patty Jenkins Is Taking Over IMAX’s Instagram

✖

Do you have any questions for Patty Jenkins? Well, you're in luck! The director of Wonder Woman 1984 took part in yesterday's DC FanDome event and even surprised fans over Zoom, but she's not done talking to fans about her upcoming movie, which is finally hitting theatres and HBO Max on Christmas Day. According to the official social media accounts for IMAX, Jenkins will be taking over their Instagram tomorrow. You can send your questions to Twitter or Instagram for her to potentially answer.

"#WW84 Director, Patty Jenkins, is taking over our Instagram tomorrow! What are some questions you have about her experience filming in IMAX?," IMAX wrote. You can check out the tweet and Instagram posts below. Respond to whichever you prefer with your questions!

We are shooting! #WW84 Director, @PattyJenks is taking over the IMAX Instagram tomorrow, December 17. What do you want to know about the film? Comment below! pic.twitter.com/dZ2FLEzfCz — IMAX (@IMAX) December 16, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IMAX (@imax)

"Wonder Woman 1984 gave me a chance to do a lot of things that I couldn't accommodate in the first movie. I was so happy to tell the Wonder Woman origin story. It was almost her birth, but we really haven't seen what she is capable of. It is exciting for me to show her at the peak of her strength," Jenkins explained to German magazine Geek earlier this year. "But it is also very important that she fights an internal struggle: she is a Goddess and tries to help humanity. She is not only someone who fights evil, she tries to show bad people how to improve. It's an interesting dilemma. The next one is probably my last Wonder Woman movie, so I have to put everything I want to show there. We have to think carefully."

In Wonder Woman 1984, Diana (Gal Gadot) is living in the '80s, when she's surprised by the return of her long-dead love, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). She will face off against Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) while helping Steve get acclimated to the new world in the same way that he did for her when she left Themyscira decades before.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in select theaters in the United States on Christmas Day, as well as on HBO Max. Star Wars: Rogue Squadron hits theaters on December 22, 2023.