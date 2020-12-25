Watch Patty Jenkins Surprise Wonder Woman Fans Over Zoom

To celebrate the release of Wonder Woman 1984, we teamed up with Wonder Woman herself Gal Gadot to surprise fans who had no idea she was on a Zoom call listening to us talk about the iconic DC Comics character. We didn't stop there. The waiting room on the Zoom call still had four massive, unsuspecting fans waiting as Gadot went on to continue her day of press and director of Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 (and, soon, a Star Wars movie!) Patty Jenkins joined the room. Jenkins had her Zoom name changed to "Producer" and switched her camera off before the fans were brought into the meeting, one at a time, to share what Wonder Woman means to them. Before they knew it, Jenkins popped her camera on and had a beautiful interaction with the fans.

"I am so down, I'm so excited," Jenkins said. "Im having so much fun meeting the fans finally, so let's do it." Just like that, Jenkins disappeared from the call as Madisyn, Gabriel, Diana, and ComicBook Nation's Janell Wheeler were brought into the call.

The fans were recruited from all around the world, including Gabriel from Brazil whose Wonder Woman fandom resumé includes waiting outside of CCXP for an entire day to get a glimpse of Jenkins and Gadot in person. "Wonder Woman's values and beliefs helped me become a better person," Gabriel said. "The thing I love most about Wonder Woman is the fact that she can be the greatest hero and, at the same time, so human because she can fly, she can be strong, she fights like a warrior, but at the same time she's so wonderful."

Jenkins loved Gabriel's answer, which Gabriel did not know she was listening to! "I've been in the background listening to you, and you know what's so incredible, I don't get to hear that reason very often but that's the reason why I make these films, honestly. That's the reason that I make these films. I think these super heroes are so incredible and what she models and what she stands for, and what she's inspired in me in that same way, the idea that we can touch people when they're at their weak moments and make them try to find the Wonder Woman inside of them, they can be loving, and strong, and still themselves."

The full video full of heartwarming surprises can be seen above. You can find our surprise for fans doing the same thing as the Jenkins video above by clicking this link right here!

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters and HBO Max on December 25.