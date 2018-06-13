‘Wonder Woman 1984’: Gal Gadot Shares First Look Photo of Diana

Gal Gadot has officially revealed the first photo of herself Diana in Wonder Woman 1984.

The photo, shared by Gadot on Twitter, shows Diana standing in front of a wall of televisions showing a variety of 1980s programming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below:

This photo was revealed just after director Patty Jenkins revealed the first photo confirming Chris Pine’s return as Steve Trevor in the film.

This photo may be an example of something Jenkins mentioned at CinemaCon, saying that the 1980s setting of the film will hold temptations for Diana.

“[Wonder Woman is an] optimistic and positive character,” Jenkins said. “This film set in the ’80s, she has to deal with the temptation of our world, and face extraordinary odds.”

There’s plenty temptation to go around for Diana in the 1980s, an era historical characterized by excess, Cold War dread, and paranoia regarding government control and intrusion into citizens’ private lives. It is possible that the WW84 logo, which seems to indicate that the film will take place specifically in the year 1984, was chosen as a deliberate homage to George Orwell’s classic dystopian novel 1984.

Jenkins has also previously stated that she’s looking forward to being able to fully unleash Wonder Woman’s power in the sequel without having to establish her history by telling her origin story.

“The greatest thing about making this movie was the fact that you’re really building to the Wonder Woman that we all love, but not until the end of the movie,” Jenkins said. “The most exciting thing about [the sequel] is literally seeing her loose in the world now, living those classic stories. Here’s Wonder Woman, and what can she do?”

Are you excited to see Wonder Woman in the 1980s setting? How do you think the era will affect the story of the Wonder Woman sequel? Are you glad to know that Chris Pine will be back as Steve Trevor? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to open on November 1, 2019.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.