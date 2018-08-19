Ravi Patel Cast in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

DC and Warner Bros’ anticipated Wonder Woman 1984 just added a new actor to the cast. Specifically, the upcoming sequel just added actor Ravi Patel to the cast, but as of right now we aren’t sure who he will be playing. Will he be a friend of Diana Prince and Steve Trevor or a foe? We’re not sure, but we can’t wait to see this talented cast hit the big screen.

Patel has been featured in several television projects, including Grandfathered, Superstore, Master of None, and Wrecked. He is most known though for his hit comedy documentary Meet the Patels, which chronicled the time when his family was pressuring him to get married and start a family. He co-directed the project with his sister Geeta Patel and both starred in the documentary as well. Ravi and Geeta are now adapting that story into a feature-length film, which they will again co-direct.

Upcoming projects on Patel’s schedule include Emmett, Flarsky, The Black String, and Come as You Are, in addition to his work on Meet the Patels.

He joins a cast lead by Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Kristen Wiig (Barbara Minerva), and Pedro Pascal, though we aren’t sure which part he’s playing either. Lynda Carter is also expected to have a cameo, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Director Patty Jenkins, Gadot, and Pine all took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con to talk about the film and show off some exclusive footage, and you can check out our full description of that footage here.

While it will feature the same DNA, there will be some different elements in the Wonder Woman sequel, as Jenkins isn’t looking to just do a retread of the original movie.

“We’re actually making a totally different film with a lot of the same, similar like things that we love, but it’s its own movie completely, so it’s not ‘two’ to us,” the director told ET. “It’s an entirely new adventure together that we couldn’t be luckier [to do].”

Wonder Woman 2 is directed by Patty Jenkins based on a screenplay by Jenkins, Dave Callaham, and Geoff Johns. Jenkins, Johns, Stephen Jones, Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, and Zack Snyder are listed as producers.

Wonder Woman is on home video now, while Wonder Woman 1984 lands in theaters on November 1, 2019.

(H/T Deadline)