Wonder Woman 1984’s Gal Gadot Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Press Tour

After many delays, Wonder Woman 1984 is finally hitting theatres and HBO Max on Friday! The film's cast has been busy with their virtual press tour and even took part in DC FanDome's virtual premiere event. Gal Gadot, who plays the titular role in the movie, has been sharing some fun content on social media in order to promote to film. Yesterday, she revealed why she saved Wonder Woman's helmet. She also took to Instagram yesterday to share a little behind-the-scenes peek at the virtual press tour life.

"Ever wondered how do we do press junkets during a pandemic? Well we start off with a giant chocolate cake and take it from there...🍰 #WW1984," Gadot wrote. You can watch her cute little clip in the post below:

In Wonder Woman 1984, Diana (Gadot) is living in the '80s, when she's surprised by the return of her long-dead love, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). She will face off against Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) while helping Steve get acclimated to the new world in the same way that he did for her when she left Themyscira decades before.

"Wonder Woman 1984 gave me a chance to do a lot of things that I couldn't accommodate in the first movie. I was so happy to tell the Wonder Woman origin story. It was almost her birth, but we really haven't seen what she is capable of. It is exciting for me to show her at the peak of her strength," director Patty Jenkins explained to German magazine Geek earlier this year. "But it is also very important that she fights an internal struggle: she is a Goddess and tries to help humanity. She is not only someone who fights evil, she tries to show bad people how to improve. It's an interesting dilemma. The next one is probably my last Wonder Woman movie, so I have to put everything I want to show there. We have to think carefully."

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in select theaters in the United States on Christmas Day, as well as on HBO Max.