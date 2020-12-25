Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot Reveals Which Movie Prop She Saved

✖

DC fans are less than a week away from finally getting to see Wonder Woman 1984. The movie is hitting theatres and HBO Max on Christmas Day, and the show's cast and crew have been getting us extra hyped. Recently, we've seen a virtual premiere for the movie, fun behind-the-scenes videos, and much more. Franchise star Gal Gadot has been extra active on social media lately, sharing lots of Wonder Woman content. One of Gadot's most recent posts reveals that she kept her helmet from the film. Gadot explains why in an exciting tease that hints at some important movie moments...

"I don't usually have movie memorabilia lying around my house, but this one is so special for me I just had to put it on display. I won't spoil it for you but it's a symbol of strength, of legacy, of hope, I love having it with me to remind me of all that," Gadot wrote. You can check out an image of the helmet below:

Recently, Gadot commented on the news that Wonder Woman 1984 would be going straight to HBO Max:

"Look, if you would have told me a year ago that that's gonna be the case, I would flip out and be super angry. But the truth of the matter is we just didn't have other better options," Gadot told Digital Spy. "We felt like we were sitting on this movie for such a long time, we shot the movie in 2018, we started promoting the movie in 2019, we pushed the movie four times. We felt like the movie was so relevant to what's happening in the world right now that you come to a place at a certain time where you're like, 'OK, I just want people to watch the movie.'"

In Wonder Woman 1984, Diana (Gal Gadot) is living in the '80s, when she's surprised by the return of her long-dead love, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). She will face off against Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) while helping Steve get acclimated to the new world in the same way that he did for her when she left Themyscira decades before.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in select theaters in the United States on Christmas Day, as well as on HBO Max.