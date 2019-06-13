Patty Jenkins Reveals Why She Brought Chris Pine Back for Wonder Woman 1984

Between the Wonder Woman franchise and the I Am the Night miniseries, Patty Jenkins and Chris Pine have formed quite the partnership in Hollywood. During The Hollywood Reporter’s recent TV Directors roundtable, Jenkins spoke about her multiple collaborations with Pine, including in next summer’s Wonder Woman 1984. While she didn’t dive into the narrative reasons for resurrecting Pine’s Steve Trevor in WW84, she revealed that the actor has “a bunch of dimensions” to his performances.

“I’ve had it happen with several actors where you really get up to speed and you know that person, so you see this incredible skill that they’re of.” Jenkins explained. “So you can spin them this way, and that’s fun. You can spin them that way. Chris and I definitely have that. I also think that he has a bunch of dimensions of him that I haven’t quite seen him get to explore. Now, at this point, I’m feeling like I just want to keep working with so many of the same actors because it is so fun.”

Steve Trevor’s WW84 return was first confirmed in a series of official on-set photos, which sparked a lot of questions about how he could return (and his fanny pack-filled sense of fashion). While it’ll be a little under a year until we find out how he comes back, Pine has already teased what this latest evolution of Steve will be like.

“I found this time, the tables had turned on me as a man, in terms of how I interacted and played on the screen,” Pine said in a recent interview. “I loved, as the character, my woman. My partner. She’s my partner. So that came to define this man. What a wonderful thing, as a character, to be in love. As a man on screen in a big film, it was interesting because my ego comes out: ‘Well, I want the big f–king fight. Let me climb something.” And Patty’s like, ‘No, not about you.’ She said ‘not about you’ more times making this film.”

Wonder Woman 1984 will see Gal Gadot return as the titular Princess of Themyscira, and will also see Kristen Wiig playing the iconic Wonder Woman villain Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal playing a currently unknown role.

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.