‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Wraps Production

It looks like Wonder Woman is ready to take over the world once more. After the heroine hit box office gold in theaters with her solo DCEU film, Diana Prince has been busy working on her follow up. Now, it seems production on Wonder Woman 1984 has wrapped, and star Gal Gadot has lots to say about the milestone moment.

Taking to Instagram, the Wonder Woman actress shared photos from the last moments of filming to thank the crew and her fellow cast members for all their work.

“We did it. Again!! And as much as the first time shooting Wonder Woman was amazing, this time was even more unique and special.. We shot in 4 very different locations in 3 countries, and I’m so soooo proud of the almost 1000 crew members who came to set every day, giving everything they have into our movie,” Gadot wrote.

“Couldn’t ask for better partners on this.. I’m so lucky to have the one and only Patty Jenkins, as my director. She always has our backs, she gives us the wings to dare, and everyday she helped us find the most creative version of ourselves .. I am so grateful to call her my friend. And to our AMAZINGly talented cast who made every day enjoyable and fun, thank you!”

Continuing, Gadot went on to thank fans for all their support as they continued to cheer her on as filming on Wonder Woman 1984 began.

“Honestly.. Words cannot describe this experience.. This journey was so demanding and challenging but we all came and did our very best every take, every day, putting our all out there and I’m so proud… Thank you universe for this opportunity. I love this character. And thank you to all of you for being the best fans in the world. It was you that made me push myself every day,” she wrote. “I’m so happy and excited, can’t wait to share it with you in 2020!”

Looking through the photos posted by Gadot, fans can get an inside look at how the actress worked alongside director Patty Jenkins on Wonder Woman 1984. Each picture shows the women together as they teamed up to bring Diana’s next story together for the big screen. So, fans can look forward to seeing more of the anticipated blockbuster as post-production work gets underway after the new year.

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to open in theaters on June 5, 2020. Aquaman is in theaters now. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.