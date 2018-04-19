Lynda Carter Confirms Talks to Appear in ‘Wonder Woman’ Sequel

In the ’70s, Lynda Carter became a feminist icon with her role in the TV series Wonder Woman. And now that the character is a box office sensation, fans are paying homage to Carter for paving the way.

It seems like her journey with the Amazon warrior will come full circle, as Carter is in talks to appear in the sequel to Wonder Woman. Carter herself confirmed the tentative role while appearing on Megyn Kelly Today.

“Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins, we’re soul sisters,” Carter said. “That is up to Patty Jenkins. I’ve been talking to her about it, and she’s given me some hints about it. And I guess it’s up to Warner Bros. if they want to spend the money.”

A report from TheWrap confirmed the talks as well as the 1980s Cold War setting, stating the plot will pit Diana against the Soviet Union.

Carter has made frequent appearances on Supergirl over the past three seasons, but this would mark her first appearance in DC’s cinematic projects. A lot of steam has been picking up for Wonder Woman II, with shooting expected to begin this summer according to producer Charles Roven.

“We’re in what I would call development of the screenplay.” Roven explained. “We finally, I think, have a good story to tell. Not kind of – we do believe we have a good story to tell. And then we’re also just moving out of what normally we would call soft prep into hard prep. We’re hoping to start shooting the movie sometime this summer, and hope to have it out by the end of ’19.”

The cast has grown with some major announcements over the past month, including the addition of Kristen Wiig as the film’s main villain Cheetah. Jenkins expressed her excitement to work with the SNL alum in a post on social media.

“So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can’t wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned,” Jenkins wrote.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Narcos star Pedro Pascal has also joined the cast in an undefined role.

As for Carter’s casting, she encouraged fans to start campaigning to the studio.

“You can write letters and tell them,” she said to laughs and applause.

Wonder Woman II will premiere in theaters on November 1, 2019.

