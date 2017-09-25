Robin Wright Wants In On The ‘Wonder Woman’ Sequel

Gal Gadot is the undisputed star of Wonder Woman, but the film’s other Amazons made some big impressions on fans. Robin Wright‘s Antiope was one such warrior, and the actress says she’d love to get another go at Wonder Woman.

Recently, Wright sat down with E! Online to discuss her part in Blade Runner 2049. The site asked if the actress would be interested in returning for the Wonder Woman sequel, and Wright didn’t hesitate to throw in her application.

“I would absolutely go back and do a sequel,” Wright said. “For sure. Come on! Girl power.”

The star was also asked if she saw the film’s overwhelming success coming. Wright said she could not have predicted it, but the star also isn’t that surprised by its blockbuster status.

“Not a clue. I mean, we had a hunch. Female superhero? First for everything,” Wright said.

Of course, fans who’ve seen Wonder Woman will understand why Wright’s return would be a difficult one. The film saw Antiope sacrifice her life to save Diana’s when soldiers stormed Themyscira in search of Steve Trevor. The general died nobly with Diana and her sister Hippolyta at her side, but the Wonder Woman sequel could find a way to bring Wright back into the picture.

Wright has already confirmed she has a part in Justice League; The Amazon will take part in a flashback sequence where her comrades fight back against Steppenwolf’s first invasion of Earth. Wonder Woman 2 could use a flashback of Wright if the sequel needed some of Antiope’s wisdom, so here’s to hoping that Wright gets her wish granted!

Wonder Woman is still playing in theaters.