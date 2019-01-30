Patty Jenkins Says ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Won’t Be Set in the Past

Fans will get to see Diana of Themyscira’s latest adventure in the world of man when Wonder Woman 1984 premieres, showing the DC Comics heroine in the glamorous world of the ’80s. And even the movie won’t premiere in theaters for another year and a half, director Patty Jenkins is already thinking about her next film in the franchise.

Fans have been curious about a potential third Wonder Woman movie, if Jenkins would return to direct, and if it will be another period piece set in the past. But Jenkins revealed to the Hollywood Reporter that she’s interested in moving the character forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While speaking with the outlet during the Sundance Film Festival, Jenkins revealed new details about her ideas for Wonder Woman 3.

“I’m not set, but I’m not dying to do another period piece,” Jenkins revealed. The director then mentioned a THR article suggesting the movie be set in the future and complimented the idea.

“It’s definitely one of the things we’ve talked about. I’m not pining to put it in the past again, because then where are you going to go? It would be weird. You have to go forward. So, it’s definitely a contemporary story. That’s all I can say. And so, where we put it and how that get’s figured out, I haven’t totally nailed down,” Jenkins added.

Despite Jenkins downplaying her progress on a potential trilogy of Wonder Woman films, the director admitted she had ideas for her story.

“I have pretty clear plans for Wonder Woman 3,” Jenkins told Vanity Fair earlier this week. “Whether I [direct] it or not, I see how her arc should end in my incarnation of Wonder Woman. I have great passion for that.”

And while some fans might be clamoring for more adventures featuring Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and the rest of the Justice League, Jenkins doesn’t think it’s time for a followup to the poorly received team up move.

“The Justice League movie, I find those movies to be extremely challenging,” said Jenkins. “I think they’re fantastic when they’re well done. But taking on all of those characters at the same time, and the timeline, I sort of hope that we don’t do a Justice League movie for a little while. Because I think that each of those characters are really great and I’m super excited to see each of their movies. I want to see Aquaman 2 and I want to see Flash… You never know, I would never say never. But I think everybody should have a moment to shine right now.”

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on June 5, 2020.