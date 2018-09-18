Here’s What Kate Beckinsale Could Have Looked Like as Wonder Woman

Kate Beckinsale is among the list of actresses who almost played Wonder Woman, and now we have an idea of what could have been.

A new piece from BossLogic, which you can check out below, reimagines a photoshoot of Beckinsale with Wonder Woman’s crown and armor.

Heard recently @KateBeckinsale was considered for #wonderwoman before @GalGadot even tho I love gal, would have been awesome to see Kate rock the role, she is one of my favs when it comes to badass women 💪😁 pic.twitter.com/otTovdGSeI — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 15, 2018

Beckinsale was briefly attached to the mid-2000s iteration of Wonder Woman, long before Gal Gadot ultimately ended up taking on the role.

“Yes, there was a period of time, a long time ago, when [producer] Joel Silver was involved with it.” Beckinsale explained in a recent interview. “But it worked out beautifully. That was a wonderful film that Gal [Gadot] did.”

Apparently, Beckinsale has no regrets about not signing on to play Wonder Woman, thanks in part to the film’s script.

“No.” Beckinsale explained. “It would have been a terrible movie based on the script that I read.”

The Underworld actress has expressed a similar sort of sentiment in the past, also adding that there were other reasons for her not taking the role.

“I don’t know if I was desperate to be in a leotard. I’d already done the rubber trousers,” Beckinsale said in an interview last year. “You have to take in that you have a child at some point and how much could you possibly embarrass them. That’s such an oppressive thing. If your mother is Wonder Woman, you’re gonna have issues.”

“And now, for my daughter’s generation, they’re not questioning that at all,” Beckinsale explained. “You know, Wonder Woman smacked everybody at the box office…. That’s normal to them and that feels like a short period of time for quite a big change. It’s nice to have been part of moving that needle. It’s nice to have that.”

“There’s also a very big alternate universe where I’m Catwoman.” Beckinsale added. There’s a lot of that.”

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.