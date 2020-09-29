Wonder Woman: Earth One Vol. 3 Announced by DC Comics

✖

DC Comics has announced that critically acclaimed duo Grant Morrison and Yanick Paquette will return to the world of Wonder Woman: Earth One and deliver their third and final volume next year. Wonder Woman: Earth One Vol. 3 is scheduled to be released on March 9, 2021. The official description for the new volume reads: "Diana, now queen of the Amazons, must assemble the disparate Amazonian tribes for the first time in a millennium. Max Lord’s assault on Paradise Island with his destructive A.R.E.S. armors is on the horizon, and in order to weather the war that is coming, Wonder Woman will need the full might of her sisters by her side! Can Diana finally bring her message of peace to Man’s World, or will Max Lord’s war burn the world and the Amazons to ashes."

The official press release on the graphic novel reads that the new volume "continues the tradition of the critically acclaimed 'Earth One' tales that deliver creative new interpretations of DC’s world-renowned Super Heroes." The new critically acclaimed and #1 New York Times bestselling 'Earth One' series and is Grant Morrison and Yanick Paquette’s final installment of this visionary and enterprising trilogy of graphic novels.

REJOICE YOU ALL!

WONDER WOMAN EARTH ONE VOLUME 3 is drawn colored and Solicited for March 2021!! Look forward to some interior art teasing soon enough, But for now, Enjoy that cover! https://t.co/uMckDqi3vz pic.twitter.com/lVYuCo135G — Yanick Paquette (@YanickPaquette) September 28, 2020

Morrison previously opened up about the third volume in an interview with DC Comics while discussing the second, saying: "I’ve already started on 3. Part of that was because, when we did the first one, it may have been the ONLY one. We hadn’t worked out the trilogy aspect of this yet. I thought at the time that maybe this would be my one shot at Wonder Woman. So, it’s quite complete in a certain way. But for the second one, we thought, 'Yeah, we can really do The Empire Strikes Back.'"

"This is obviously the second part of a trilogy. This is the part where the good guys go up against something that really tests their values and tests everything they stand for. And it ends on a note of slight defeat. She’s defeated, to a certain extent, and that rallies her into the next one, which obviously is a triumphant and victorious book. Yeah, once we realized it was a trilogy, we felt much more comfortable about the cliffhanger, about people being aware that there will definitely be a third volume. It even says, 'To be continued.'"

Check out the full cover for Volume 3 below and look for the new graphic novel to be released on March 9, 2021.