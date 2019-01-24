Wonder Woman First Reactions Are Reportedly Good

Wonder Woman is going to be hitting theaters in June, and has to not only launch the first major female superhero franchise in this shared universe era, but also start a major course-correction for the beleaguered DC Extended Universe. Those are no small tasks to overcome, and rumor surrounding Wonder Woman during production and (especially) post-production suggested that director Patty Jenkins could be having trouble with wrangling together the film that Warner Bros. wanted. However, a test screening of Wonder Woman was reportedly held recently, and now reactions to that screening are hitting online, and they paint a very good picture of how Wonder Woman plays with audiences.

NOTE: Most of these “reactions” are second or third-hand ‘friend of a friend said,” type reports, and MUST be taken with a grain of salt. Still, since this is the first time anyone has even supposedly had a chance to see Wonder Woman and form an opinion, we thought we’d share…

For the Hardcore

Hardcore DC Comics and Universe fans who want a measure of Wonder Woman will probably find this reaction useful.

I wasn’t at Wonder Woman’s test screening but I heard from people who were. Told me it was good, but not as good as the animated movie. — DanielR (@DanielRPK) February 19, 2017

Skeptical Hyperbole

This person is taking the notion that Wonder Woman is the Best. DCEU Movie. Ever. With a serious grain of salt (sort of?).

This means NOTHING but spoke to someone who saw Wonder Woman and said they were blown away by the movie and it is the best movie of the DCEU — Daniel Eliesen (@Daniel_Eliesen) February 19, 2017

Growing Buzz

Some fans are already excited as all get out that Wonder Woman is finally getting her breakout on the big screen – and this is only making them more excited!

I heard from a friend who saw the #WonderWoman movie and said were blown away from the movie ? and………… omg I can’t wait ? pic.twitter.com/n2FQoM6CPS — Aqeel DC (@AqeelHawaj_DC) February 20, 2017

Industry Hype

Bloggers and professional fans are doing their own digging into this Wonder Woman screening event. And they seem to be hearing the same good news.

Like what I am hearing about last night’s screening for #WonderWoman.



Positive reactions all around for @PattyJenks and @GalGadot. ? pic.twitter.com/R20NzMYjxv — Phoenix Shanklin ? (@Da_Nerdette) February 19, 2017

So Say We All!

Let’s just end this on some unbridled positivity, in the hopes that these early reactions to Wonder Woman are on point.

More Wonder Woman

Are you excited for Wonder Woman? If so, let us know by giving the film a rating with our Anticipation Rankings below! Currently, the movie is #6 on all of ComicBook!

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.

Wonder Woman stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, David Thewlis, Danny Huston, Elena Anaya, Ewen Bremner and Saïd Taghmaoui. Patty Jenkins directs the film from a screenplay by Allan Heinberg and Geoff Johns, story by Zack Snyder and Allan Heinberg, based on characters from DC Entertainment. Wonder Woman was created by William Moulton Marston.

Wonder Woman will be in theaters on June 2, 2017.

More

