Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass Writer Mariko Tamaki To Take Over Wonder Woman

Two years after ComicBook.com’s Chase Magnett lobbied for her to get the gig, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass and Supergirl: Being Super writer Mariko Tamaki — who enjoys the rare distinction of being an Eisner winner as well as a New York Times bestseller — will take over the reins on the monthly Wonder Woman comic this spring. Action Comics standout artist Mikel Janín will kick off Tamaki’s run, along with cover artists David Marquez, Joshua Middleton and Jim Lee. The new team will take on Diana and her world beginning in June, but you can get a sense for Tamaki’s perspective on the character from her contribution to the recent Wonder Woman #750 oversized special.

The run officially kicks off in Wonder Woman #759 on June 10, written by Tamaki with art by Janín. This first issue in Tamaki’s run will feature a cover by David Marquez, and a card stock variant cover by Jim Lee and Scott Williams.

“Writing for comics is pretty much a dream job, full stop,” Tamaki told DC’s publicity blog. “It’s pretty fricking cool. Wonder Woman was the hero I grew up with, she was my little-kid-living-room-cosplay. I have always wanted a golden lasso and an invisible jet, and I feel like now, writing Wonder Woman, I’m one step closer.”

Per the publisher, “In this new story arc, Diana starts to pick up the pieces of her life following her battle with the Four Horsewomen. Man’s world has become more complicated to navigate than ever before! A familiar threat is watching Diana’s every move, and now is the perfect time to strike. With that new beginning, Tamaki and Janín are just getting started! Their next issue, Wonder Woman #760, features the return of Maxwell Lord! Wonder Woman’s quest to bring justice to man’s world has seen her take on many devastating opponents — but none so vicious as Maxwell Lord! Max represents the worst that humanity has to offer…so when he shows up at Diana’s doorstep seeking help, what’s a warrior for the truth to do? Wonder Woman #760 will hit shelves June 24 with a cover by David Marquez and a card stock variant cover by Joshua Middleton.”

Maxwell Lord, played by Pedro Pascal, will play the central antagonist in Wonder Woman 1984, which will be in theaters on June 5. The character was originally created as a smarmy foil to the Justice League — not actually a villain, but someone who did good things for selfish reasons. He went full evil in 2005’s Countdown to Infinite Crisis, and it was not long after that when he became a Wonder Woman villain — when she snapped his neck to stop him from mentally controlling Superman — a decision that she had to make on the spot, but which was captured and broadcast to the world.