‘Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot Reveals Her New Year’s Resolution

Gal Gadot had to train quite a bit for Wonder Woman 1984, but her resolution for 2019 is undertaking a different type of training.

Gadot shared a new video of her training sessions, which this time involved boxing. She also shared what her New Year’s Resolution is this year, and for her, the importance is moving from just physical strength to mental and emotional strength. You can check out the full video below.

“My New Year’s resolution is to build not only my physical, but my mental and emotional strength. What’s your resolution? @Reebok

#BeMoreHuman.”

This is all part of Gadot’s fitness campaign with Reebok, and she loves getting to share that part of her life with people all around the world.

“Working out has always been a big part of my life, especially with having a mother who was a P.E. teacher, I was exposed to an active lifestyle from an early age,” Gadot said when the partnership was announced. “Through fitness, I have found that I gain strength, endurance and confidence, and I couldn’t imagine a better partner than Reebok to join me on this journey.”

Gadot’s been quite busy lately, as she made an appearance on the long-running FOX staple The Simpsons and will also be a part of Disney’s upcoming Ralph Breaks the Internet as Shank, a skilled racer on a deadly race track. Gadot will also be part of Death on the Nile, the sequel to Murder on the Orient Express, and is also of course involved in Wonder Woman 1984.

In addition to director Patty Jenkins and Gadot returning for Wonder Woman 1984, Chris Pine is also returning as Steve Trevor, though we aren’t sure how yet since he apparently died in the first film. Robin Wright’s General Antiope is also returning, though her death is expected to stick as it is assumed she will be seen in a flashback. The film also added Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, the film’s expected main nemesis.

Fans are hopeful that we’ll get a full trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 sometime early next year, though since it isn’t due until 2020, it could be a bit of a wait before that rolls out.

Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman/Diana), Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Kristen Wiig (Barbara Minerva/Cheetah), Pedro Pascal, Gabriella Wilde, Ravi Patel, and Natasha Rothwell, and a cameo appearance by Lynda Carter is expected.

Wonder Woman 1984 lands in theaters on June 5th, 2020.